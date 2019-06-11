Pictures that will tell you all about the Irish 'summer' weather so far

June 2018 saw the start of heatwave weather that would lead to drought around Ireland.

Photographs taken by weather watcher James Osborne in Laois reveals a stark contrast this year.

Black, ominous, water-laden skies have been the feature so far and James caught some of the dramatic images in and around Portlaoise.

Click through the gallery images above he captured on between 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm on June 6.

In the pictures, you can see 'shelf cloud' dripping down in the direction of Togher in Portlaoise. The photos were taken at Broder's Bridge and O'Donnells field looking back towards O'Moore Park.

Have a look through the gallery above.

