Met Éireann delivers verdict on heatwave in weekly weather forecast for Ireland

Met Éireann's weather forecast for the week ahead says we can expect rain when Britain and Europe looks set to get a heatwave.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news meteorologist, Joanna Donnelly said temperatures will hit 40 degrees in Europe but Atlantic weather will prevail in Ireland.

However, she said high temperatures are expected in Ireland on Monday and Tuesday making it quite pleasant.

"Tuesday is looking great. Now, by Wednesday we have sunshine and showers then more in way of persistent rain and on Thursday we've got the low pressure taking over, coming in from the Atlantic. At the moment it looks like that low pressure is winning out giving a rainy day on Thursday," she said.

By contrast, she said continental Europe could expect temperatures of about 40 degrees on Thursday. She Ireland is right on the boundary of the cold and warm weather fronts.

As for the weekend, she predicted more in the way of sunshine and showers with normal temperatures of around 18-22 degrees. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/szlTQvzoaw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 21, 2019

Detailed forecast from the Met Éireann website below:

Monday will be a mainly dry and very warm day for much of the country with spells of sunshine. It will be cloudier along parts of the west and south coast with patchy drizzle. Highest temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees, just a little cooler on western coasts. Southwest breezes will be moderate to fresh with strong winds again along west coasts.

Monday night will be mainly dry. However, there will be some patches of mist and drizzle. It will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and will brighten up after a misty start with some sunny spells developing. It will become cloudier in the west in the evening. It will continue very warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, coolest in the south and warmest over the northern half of the country. On Tuesday night, outbreaks of rain will develop along the west coast.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain moving eastwards across the country. There'll be some decent dry periods also. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes. During Wednesday night, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northeastwards overnight.

Thursday morning will be wet with widespread rain, which will be heavy at times. The rain will clear northwards with showers following. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds, which will ease in the evening and early night.

Friday will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and some scattered showers. highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes.

At the moment it looks like next weekend will bring spells of rain or showers at times.