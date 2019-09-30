Laois and Offaly towns set to get substantial rain

Laois and Offaly look set to get a deluge of rain on Monday according to Met Éireann's website.

The forecaster's hourly forecasts for Portlaoise and Tullamore show both towns getting substantial rainfall in the afternoon.

The two counties were not in the Status Yellow rain warning issued on Sunday which covers neighbouring Kilkenny, Carlow and Kildare. Rainfall totals in Carlow town and Kildare are less than those reported for Portlaoise and Tullamore.

The Met Éireann charts show that Portlaoise and Tullamore will get more rain Kilkenny city, Naas or Carlow town.