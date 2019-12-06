Storm Atiyah could mark start of week of stormy weather - forecast in pictures

Storm Atiyah looks set to mark the start of a pretty violent week of stormy weather according to charts from Met Éireann and a European weather forecasting centre.

Charts from Met Éireann show stormy weather this Sunday and Monday as Storm Atiyah blows across Ireland. Storm Orange and Yellow wind warnings have were issued by Met Éireann after the forecaster raised an Atlantic weather front to storm status.

Charts published on the Irish forecaster's website show that more stormy weather looks set to follow. Tuesday looks set to be stormy and there are also signs of more wild weather the following weekend.

Charts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts show more stormy weather over Ireland on Sunday, December 15.

Scroll through the gallery above of what could be on the way.