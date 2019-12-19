Ireland in the eye of Storm Elsa in stark satellite pictures

Satellite images of Storm Elsa from the Met Éireann website reveal how Ireland was caught in the eye of a big Atlantic storm.

The event, which was the subject of late Status Orange warns, brought trees down and caused flooding. Cars were badly damaged in Salthill Galway where a Status Orange warning was issued about an hour before the worst of the stormy conditions hit.

Data from the Met Éireann website shows that 100 km ph gusts were recorded at sea just to the south of Ireland at 4 pm.