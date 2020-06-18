Met Éireann's rainy weather forecast charts a lot different to thunderstorm conditions

There is lots of rain in the Met Éireann weather forecast charts as a front of Atlantic weather looks set to push in over Ireland over the weekend and next week.

The charts show the front pushing the humid thunderstorm laden weather out to the east replacing it with some windy, wet and cooler weather. SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE WHAT IS COMING.

But before the Atlantic weather, humid conditions are set to remain bringing thunderstorms and heavy showers to many parts of Ireland. More forecast details below tweet.

Low pressure systems to the east & west of Ireland will influence our weather over the coming days.



More weather info here:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/zpG0YBHtGh June 18, 2020

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 8.47 on June 18.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Mist, fog and low cloud will thin to allow some sunny intervals to develop. Scattered showers will develop late-morning with showery rain extending from the east through the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy and thundery downpours will occur, but much of Munster should hold dry. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light variable breezes.

Thursday night will be wet and misty in most areas with some heavy rain at times. However the southwest will escape the rain and stay mainly dry. Minimum temperatures 8 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes, remaining slack variable in the northeast.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Tomorrow outbreaks of rain in the east and northeast will gradually turn more showery during the day with some brighter spells developing later. Elsewhere, a brighter day generally with sunny spells and a few scattered showers. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

The summary national outlook is for the weather to remain unsettled with heavy rain and blustery conditions at times.

Friday night: Mostly dry with clear spells, cloud will extend from the southwest towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate breezes becoming fresh in the southwest by morning.

Saturday: Rain, prolonged and heavy at time extending to all parts from the southwest through the day with clear spells developing in the southwest by evening. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in fresh and blustery southeasterly winds, becoming strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

Saturday night: The remaining rain will clear northeastwards. Skies will clear for many, however some scattered showers will extend from the Atlantic to affect mainly parts of the west and north overnight. Minimum temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh and blustery south to southwesterly winds, remaining blustery along Atlantic coasts with strong winds at times.

Sunday: Sunny spells and scattered showers, showers will be most frequent in the north and west. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, coolest in the west, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Sunday night: Skies clearing as showers die off early in the night, however rain will extend eastward from the Atlantic by morning. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in mostly light to moderate southerly breezes.

Monday: Rain, heaviest in the south, will extend across the country, it will become patchier from the northwest through the afternoon with some bright spells developing. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest. Monday night: A further spell of rain, becoming heavy at times, will extend from the south overnight. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees,

Further outlook: Further periods of heavy rain will extend from the southwest on Wednesday night.