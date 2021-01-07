SNOWY LAOIS 2: More of your great photos around the county
It snowed all over Laois last night and you took amazing sneactha photos while it lasted! We put the callout on Thursday morning January 7 for readers' photos within their 5km zone, and we are getting snowed under by lovely pictures!
Here is our second batch of great photos, keep sending them to pictures2leinsterexpress.ie for publication in the Leinster Express.
Remember to give full names and location.
