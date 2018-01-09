PICTURES: Look back at Laois Operation Transformation 2017 & 2016 ahead of new season

The Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe Community Sports Hub in association with Laois Sports Partnership is taking on Operation Transformation again this year.

Everyone from the three communities can get on board and follow the detailed weight loss and fitness programme together.

The special programme for the Sports Hub is designed to bring the communities together, have some fun and get everyone happier and healthier in 2018.

The programme was a huge success in 2017 and it is set to be bigger and better than ever with more people getting involved each January.

Have a look back at the pictures from January 2017 and 2016 from SVT and other parts of Laois where Operation Transformation communities got active together.