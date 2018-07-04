Plaques unveiled at Barnashrone NS school in Laois to two special priests

Laois primary school Barnashrone NS in Ballyfin, held a special day recently to unveil dedications to two priests who have connections to the school.

A plaque was erected for Fr Tom Lalor who celebrated 50 years as a priest in March 2018, and for the school which celebrated 60 years.

A second plaque was unveiled for Fr Terry Moore, who was ordained on June 10 1967, and last year celebrated his 50 years of priesthood at his parish in Salt Lake City in the United States.

Family and friends joined pupils and staff to mark the occasion, which was organised by a Barnashrone NS committee.

