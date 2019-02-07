PICTURES: Raheen Vintage Club raises thousands for local and national charities

Members of Raheen Vintage Club recently presented cash to a number of charities following a run of fundraisers during 2018.

Raheen vintage club held a Monster Vintage Road Run and a ploughing day to raise much-needed funds for local and national charities.

The chosen recipients of the money raised at the monster vintage road run where Abbeyliex Meals on Wheels and Crumlin Medical Research Fund both receiving €1000.

The John Mulhall Memorial Ploughing Match raised €850 which was donated to Aoibheann's Pink Tie in memory of Clodagh Carroll who passed away from sarcoma cancer at the age of 16. Aoibheann's Pink Tie is a national children's cancer charity which provides financial and practical support to children and their families battling cancer in Ireland.

Chris Goode is the Chairperson of Raheen Vintage Club.

"2018 was a very successful and progressive year for our club but as 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of our club and we look forward to the year ahead," he said.

