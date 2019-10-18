Big crowd has gathered in Portlaoise for the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards - in pictures
A big crowd has gathered in Portlaoise for one of the biggest community events of the year the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.
2019 marks a special occasion for the awards as it is the 10th anniversary of the event which is hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network supported by Laois County Council.
The awards are sponsored by People First Credit Union and the Leinster Express is proud to be media partner.
