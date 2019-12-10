Christmas Fair and light switch-on in Timahoe in pictures

Tigh Mochua le Céile were delighted to have organised and planned and delivered the first outdoor Christmas Fair to the Timahoe in the run-up to Christmas.

The weather held off as all enjoyed the monastic site bursting with festive lights, sipping hot chocolate and mulled wine with hot crepes.

The array of local handcrafted gifts was a sight with over 25 stalls present.

A big thanks was extended to Timahoe man and Cllr Paschal Mc Evoy for officially switching on the Village lights last Saturday evening.

Photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express.