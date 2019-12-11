Laois Gardaí team up with Santa to help Temple Street children's hospital

Laois Gardaí have teamed up with Santa to help Temple Street Children's University Hospital in Dublin.

Ten gardaí stationed in Portlaoise have got on board with Santa's efforts for the vital hospital by helping him with his collections around Portlaoise and Mountmellick on Wednesday, December 11.

The gardaí accompanied Santa and his sleigh to two creches and a school in Portlaoise on Wednesday morning and will be collecting in Portlaoise until around 2.30pm before heading to the Sonas creche at the MDA in Mountmellick for 3pm.

Santa visited the Little Stars creche and the Kilminchy Schoolhouse, both in Kilminchy. He also made a stop at Gaelscoil Phort Laoise and Educate Together National School where he got a rousing reception form all the boys and girls.

He explained the reason for his visits to towns around Ireland in the run up to Christmas eve when he will be focused on the day job of bringing Christmas presents to boys and girls all around the world.

"Do you know that Temple Street Children’s Hospital need to earn extra money to help the boys and girls that are sick to get better, so they can spend Christmas with their families? This is where I need your help. The elves and I are trying to spread the word to get Santa to as many towns and schools as possible where people can donate to the Temple Street Children’s Hospital cause. ​You can also donate here on our website!

"So boys and girls spread the Christmas word for me. Tell everyone that Santa is on his way and he is looking for everyone to donate to Temple Street Children’s Hospital," said Santa.

The Santa for Charity tour will be in Waterford on Thursday.

