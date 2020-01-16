Laois tractors rev up to help raise €50,000 for Stradbally school pitch - in pictures

The Stradbally Tractor Run held on January 5 was a super success in the campaign to raise funds for facilities at the village's main primary school, according to the organisers.

A total of €4,000 was raised for St Colman's National School pitch development.

The St Colman's NS parents council also want to remind everybody about the of the big night coming up on Saturday, February 29 when a Lip Sync Battle will be held in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise

The parents' council has a target of €50,000 for playing facilities and extra space for the expanding student population of St Colman's.

If anyone can help in any way with the fundraising please contact PC Secretary Kathleen Sheridan (086) 0815674 or Esther in St Colman's office (057) 8625011.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along to the tractor run for the Leinster Express.