PHOTOS: Over 200 take to the roads for SVT Hub's Virtual Relay on St Patrick's Day

The SVT Activity and Wellness Hub in Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe enjoyed huge success with a novel event on St Patrick’s Day.

Local clubs were invited to pick a 10 person team, each to run and time themselves over a mile, and tot up the 10 individual times for an overall 'team time'. Juvenile teams had 20 runners, each doing a half-mile.

It was expected that five or six teams might participate, but, by the end of the day, 16 teams had run their 10 miles and posted great finish times.

A total of 210 men, women and children donned their club colours and took to the roads in every corner of the parish - all within their 5k local radius and in a socially distanced manner.

St Colman's primary school did their 5th and 6th class runs (20 x 800m each) on Tuesday, and even the teachers caught the bug too and posted their times on Wednesday evening.

Not to be outdone, Buggie School of Irish Dancing posted times for their team of 20 young dancers, along with a team of "dancers mammies and daddies" too.

Timahoe Ladies Football Club led the way with three teams participating, while Stradbally Town AFC, along with Stradbally GAA (Adult and U15) teams, kept the green and white colours flying.

Annanough had three teams too: Adult, U15 and a team of 20 young juveniles - including four-year-old Eve O'Connell who must have been the youngest participant on the day!

Oughaval AC had two strong teams, a team of over 30 juveniles, and an adult team. The competition between the 30 juveniles was fierce, in order to make the team of 20.

In the end, the Oughaval Juveniles emerged as the winners, with Oughaval Adults coming in 2nd place. The competition for 3rd place was intense with Annanough’s Adult Team just pipping Stradbally’s Adult Team, with Stradbally U15's and Timahoe Ladies very close behind.

The top three all posted times under the hour mark for the 10 miles, so the bar is now set for next year.

The organisers commended those who took part and thanked all who organised and encouraged teams, those who recorded and submitted the times, took photos, crunched numbers, and who promoted and supported the event.

Check out the SVT Activity & Wellness Hub Facebook page for more detailed results and photos.

SVT Activity and Wellness Hub is a Sport Ireland funded initiative, bringing new and exciting activities to the parish. If you would like to know more about the SVT or become involved in any of our future activities contact: John Scully/Kathleen Sheridan - Vicarstown; Ann Simpson - Stradbally; Mary O’Dwyer/Dundon -Timahoe.