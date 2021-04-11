Ghost Portlaoise houses home to 'The Crib' - in #pictures

Nearly two decades after being built two large detached houses in Portlaoise continue to be dens for anti-social behaviour.

The buildings located on the N80 Stradbally Road on the link road roundabout within a few hundred metres of the Holy Family schools.

Efforts were made to restrict access by blocking off some access points but buildings continue to be accessible. There is front entry access to one of the houses.

The front hallway of one of the houses has the words 'The Crib' spray painted.

The buildings are accessible from HSE land to the rear. The surrounds of both properties have become overgrown with brambles but there are visible pathways worn to the access points where windows have been smashed.

Very limited finishing work has been carried out on the interior of the buildings.

The houses were built during the early years of the Celtic Tiger.