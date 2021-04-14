More than 100 bags of rubbish picked by a Laois community in three hours

More than 100 bags of rubbish were collected in just three hours during a recent community litter pick around Mountrath, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr James Kelly highlighted the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He said Mountrath GAA and the Mountrath Tidy Towns organised the cleanup. (see pictures above)

“In three hours we picked up 107 bags of rubbish. Litter is a blight on our countryside. An awful lot is dropped from vehicles. It’s a disgrace. I would please urge people to stop,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said he did not know how the problem could be countered but he praised the groups involved and Laois County Council for providing the equipment.

While there was no charge to dispose of the rubbish collected, he also queried if a fee would have to be paid at Kyletalesha Landfill if another clean up is organised.

Mr Donal Brennan, Director of Services, said he would discuss the matter of cost with the council’s Environment Section.

Cllr John King backed his colleague highlight dog fouling as a growing problem. Cllr Ollie Clooney also endorse Cllr Kelly’s complaint bout litter.

“Any road near chippers is heavily infested with litter,” he said.

He also praised the voluntary cleanups.

“Without their efforts, the countryside would be unbelievably dirty,” he said.