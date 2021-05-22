Ballinakill breaks new ground for generations to come to have fun - in pictures

The sod was officially turned in Ballinakill this weekend on a new facility which is set to entertain generations of children in the village and surrounding areas for many years to come.

Local priests did the honours for the Ballinakill Community Development Association CLG at the site of the new amenity park on Saturday, May 22.

"We have officially 'broken ground' on the playground and work in earnest will begin next week. Thanks to Fr. Conlon & Fr. Byrne for ' doing the honours' and to Canon Harvey who sent his apologies.

"Thanks also the members of the Parish Council, our local councillors and officials of Laois Count Council and Laois Partnership for their attendance.

"Without their support we would not have achieved one of our key objectives since our formation - the provision of a playground for our community.

"Well done to all involved," concluded the social media post.