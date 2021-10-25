PHOTOS: Fun picking pumpkins in Laois this weekend

There was lots of fun in the sun this weekend at a pumpkin picking event in Laois.
Laois Pumpkin Patch held a two day event in Clonad GAA pitch, and the photos are brilliant! Were you there?
Happy Halloween everyone!
Pictured at the Talbot farm in Ballacolla, this week, Robin Talbot, Pat Minnock Hooves4Hospice; Pat Lalor, Chairman Hooves4Hospice ;(front)Ann Talbot and Ruth Talbot. Pic Jeff Harvey.
Members of Camross fundraising committee with Cllr James Kelly and the Glynn, Lawlor and Palmer children. Photos: Sharon Palmer
