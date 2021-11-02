Search

02/11/2021

IN PICTURES: Laois students see history come alive in Bunratty

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Young students from a Laois school got a taste of Ireland's royal clan history when they headed west to Clare recently.

The first year students of Mountrath Community school visited the acclaimed 15th century iconic Bunratty castle and folk village.

They were guided by the school's history teachers Cillian Hegarty and Aidan McGuinness.

Mr Hegarty said that Bunratty was a unique historic experience for his students.

"They heard the many stories of battles and bravery, saw the stunning views and enjoyed a rural journey through the ages visiting the many cottages and exhibits," he said.

Mr McGuinness said that the 19th century living village was a highlight for many, with students calling into the replica village shops, pub and a grand Georgian house. 

Many students enjoyed meeting some huge Irish wolf hounds, and made themselves at home in the great banquet hall at the castle.

Kathryn O'Brien is the principal of Mountrath CS.

"The day truly made history come alive and meaningful for the new students. A great day for first years to enjoy in their first term in their new secondary school," she said.

Scroll through the gallery of photographs. 

In Pictures: Laois & Offaly students at historic graduation day

First Group of TUS Graduates Conferred at Inaugural Ceremony in Athlone

Laois student invents hack to prevent spiking of drinks

Extension approved for growing Portlaoise College

In Pictures Mountrath school's Halloween Fright Night

Voting is now open for Laois' Next Superstar so get voting for your favourite performer

In association with G's Gourmet Jams , Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington , O'Gorman's The Bog Road Portlaoise and Telfords Portlaoise Mountrath

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media