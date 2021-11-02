IN PICTURES: Laois students see history come alive in Bunratty

Young students from a Laois school got a taste of Ireland's royal clan history when they headed west to Clare recently.

The first year students of Mountrath Community school visited the acclaimed 15th century iconic Bunratty castle and folk village.

They were guided by the school's history teachers Cillian Hegarty and Aidan McGuinness.

Mr Hegarty said that Bunratty was a unique historic experience for his students.

"They heard the many stories of battles and bravery, saw the stunning views and enjoyed a rural journey through the ages visiting the many cottages and exhibits," he said.

Mr McGuinness said that the 19th century living village was a highlight for many, with students calling into the replica village shops, pub and a grand Georgian house.

Many students enjoyed meeting some huge Irish wolf hounds, and made themselves at home in the great banquet hall at the castle.

Kathryn O'Brien is the principal of Mountrath CS.

"The day truly made history come alive and meaningful for the new students. A great day for first years to enjoy in their first term in their new secondary school," she said.

