04/11/2021

IN PICTURES: After show party for Laois trad festival Tionól

Lynda Kiernan

The talented young Laois musicians who helped host a national harp and pipes festival, had a fun finale as this gallery of photos by Alf Harvey shows.

110 young people took part in Music Generation Laois’ annual Tionól for harp and pipes held over the Halloween weekend with events in Portlaoise, Stradbally and online. 

The festival ended with a series of closing parties, a student closing party in the Hall of Dunamase College Tower Hill campus, featuring Catriona McKay on harp, Leonard Barry on pipes who were joined by the wonderful Shetland fiddle player,  Chris Stout. The trio took to the stage once again on Sunday evening for a Tionól ’21 Closing Party in Andy Bergin’s bar, bringing Tionól ’21 to a brilliant musical finalé.

Tionól Harp and Pipes ’21 is supported by the Music Generation/ Arts Council Partnership Creativity and Collaboration Fund. Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education programme, initiated by Music Network, and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education. Locally Music Generation Laois is part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board, and supported by Laois County Council. 

