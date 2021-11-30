Search

30 Nov 2021

IN PICTURES: Bodhrán players drumming up a storm in Laois schools

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois schoolchildren across seven schools are getting the chance to learn a beloved traditional Irish instrument, the bodhrán.

Among the young musicians enjoying lessons with Dale McKay from Music Generation Laois are the 4th and 5th class boys at Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Mountmellick. 

Scroll through this great gallery of the boys getting lessons, taken by Alf Harvey. 

Drumming teacher Dale is also a keen beat boxer, and was featured on the RTE Home School Hub in 2020, sharing his beat boxing techniques with children across the country.

"I really enjoy coming to Mountmellick every Monday to teach bodhrán. The bodhrán is a great instrument and the boys have really taken to it. This programme will hopefully develop the boys interest in Irish traditional music too,” he said.

Midlands LGBT+ Project launch guide for secondary schools

Guide for secondary school to aid them in becoming more LGBT+ inclusive

His busy schedule has him teaching bodhrán in six primary schools and one secondary school in Laois weekly – Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Arles National School, Tobar an Leinn Raheen, The Rock NS Mountmellick, Rath National School, Clonaslee National School and Portlaoise College. Dale also teaches weekly bodhrán classes in Laois Music Centre.

Staff in Scoil Phádraig Naofa are very pleased with the bodhrán programme.

Helen Conroy is one of the teachers.

"It’s been a great experience for our pupils to take part in the programme with Dale. They have really embraced the bodhrán, and love Dale’s weekly classes," she said.

Scoil Phádraig Naofa is a DEIS status school, qualifying for supports through the Creative Ireland Laois and Music Generation Laois ‘Music-Rich’ schools programme, to further subsidise their music classes to ensure as many children as possible get to access music, without financial barriers. 

'Accident waiting to happen' at Laois primary school

Music-rich Schools is supported by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.

Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education programme, initiated by Music Network, and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education. Locally Music Generation Laois is part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board, and supported by Laois County Council. 

To find out more about Music Generation Laois, see musicgenerationlaois.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media