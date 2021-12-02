Search

02 Dec 2021

IN PICTURES: Laois teens give bee friendly gifts to hospital and schools

Lynda Kiernan

Young Laois people have completed a lovely Gaisce nature project that gives their local hospital and three schools a boost as well as bees in danger of extinction.

The Teens group from the Mountmellick Youth and Family Resource Centre took on the challenge to plant BulbsForBees.

The project was formed to celebrate 35 years of Gaisce -The President's award and to protect one of the most important players in the climate change battle.   

The teens planted pollinator friendly bulbs in colourful pots and went on their deliveries recently. Zouheir Chamma and Ellie Lowndes representing MYFRC presented the pots to St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick, gratefully accepted by Mary Margaret Director of Nursing and Larry Dunne Supervisor of Housekeeping.

They then visited the local schools, Scoil Phadraig Naofa, BNS, St Joseph’s Girls national school and Mountmellick Community School, ensuring the students can watch bulbs grow and see what pollinators visit them next spring.

Principal Larry Curtin and DP Frances Kerry are pictured with them at Mountmellick CS, along with John Murrell Principal, Scoil Phadraig Naofa, BNS and Yvonne Murphy Principal St Joseph’s Girls NS.

Sandra Ahearne is Family Support Worker at Mountmellick Youth and Family Resource Centre which is based at the MDA.

"We would like to thank An Gaisce for providing the bulbs and look forward to seeing them blossom in 2022," she said.

One third of the bee species is threatened with extinction in Ireland. This is because we have drastically reduced the amount of flowers they eat and places where they can safely nest. 

Spring bulbs that feed bees are Crocus Tommasinianus Barr’s Purple, Allium Moly and Muscari Armeniacum (Grape Hyacinth). 

Watch a Gaisce video and read more about #BulbsforBees here. 

