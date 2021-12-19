In Pictures: Frantic scenes to help those injured in Birr incident

Images have emerged on social media of the scenes in Birr after a car ploughed into people in the Offaly town in the early hours of Sunday, December 19.
They show people helping the injured and trying to move a car.
Laois Offaly Gardaí say they are investigating the incident during the course of which a vehicle mounted a pavement and struck a number of pedestrians.
A male has been arrested in relation to the matter.
"We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12:15am and 12:20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí by contacting 057 91 69710 or 1800 666 111
