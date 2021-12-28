IN PICTURES: Gorgeous photos as Laois schoolchildren sing with Irish musician

Lucky children at a Laois national school enjoyed a singalong recently when a reknowned Irish musician came to visit them.
John Spillane came to Paddock National School as part of the Creative Ireland Laois funded Musical Memories project led by Music Generation Laois’s Nuala Kelly.
In all over two days he visited Rath National School, Paddock National School, and Mountmellick and Portlaoise
Mens Shed in this intergenerational song-singing project.
Scroll through the gallery of photos by Alf Harvey.
