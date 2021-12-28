IN PICTURES: Laois school's huge Christmas raffle raises €7,000

It was like Aladdins cave in a Laois primary school before the Christmas holidays, when over 90 prizes were handed out in a draw that raised a whopping €7,000 for the school.

St Colman’s National School is in Stradbally and it ws full of the happy faces of children, staff and parents all collecting their prizes in the annual Parents' Council Christmas draw.

The Golden Ticket Draw was once again a massive success, with over 40 fantastic prizes raffled off amongst the school children.

Tadhg Oakley won first prize of a bike sponsored by Bradbury's Cafe and Roisin White won a FitBit.

Margaret Whelan was delighted with her first prize of a €300 Dunnes Stores Shopping Voucher sponsored by The Parents Council, while James O’Brien won 2nd prize, a €250 shopping voucher generously sponsored by the school staff.

Full list of prize winners below story.

The draw prizes had a collective value of well over €5,000, proudly described as the "best little Christmas draw in the county".

The school thanks everyone who bought and sold tickets, as well as the local businesses, sports clubs, organisations and individuals who are never found wanting when asked to support St Colman’s.

"Your generosity is as always very much appreciated.

"Thanks to Andy Hanrahan Principal Sharon Carroll Deputy Principal and the wonderful staff of St Colman’s NS who are always so supportive of our Christmas Fundraiser, and go well above and beyond with their kindness to make it such a special and memorable occasion for all the children.

"Thanks to Ross Molloy who captured the whole thing on camera -it was streamed on FB for anyone who wanted to see it, along with a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus. Thanks to Santa’s helpers from 6th class Rōsin Devoy, Isabel Deegan and Kate Sheridan who were a fantastic help."

Special thanks is also given to Kathleen Sheridan, Treasurer David Melia, Frank Handy, Julie Hennessy , Dee Ojo, Emer Liston, and to chairman Joe Deegan and Valerie Anderson Sheehy from the Board Of Management, along with committee member Janet O Brien-Devoy, who worked especially hard to make the Draw a success.

"Our School Secretary Esther was much missed on the day ….but we muddled along. Finally thanks to all members of the Parents Council for being so generous with their time and efforts, at what is the busiest time of the year for parents," they said.

"The good news is that we raised well in excess of €7000 which you can be sure will be put to very good use to support St.Colman’s in 2022," the school said.