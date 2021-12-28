IN PICTURES: Laois band performs in BloomHQ Mountrath

A talented Laois singer songwriter and her band performed a special concert in Mountrath recently, as part of the Music Generation Laois/Laois School of Music County Tour.
Mountmellick musician Emer Dunne and The Bandwagon House Band entertained a luck audience at Bloom HQ, Mountrath for the tour which was supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media LLPSS 2021.
Scroll through our photos by Alf Harvey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.