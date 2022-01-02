IN PICTURES: New archives added to Laois history treasure trove

All you ever wanted to know about the history of Laois and its people is in one handy location and also now online for free, and it has just been boosted by two fascinating new collections.

The Local Studies Laois County Library Service Local Studies is currently in Library Headquarters on Church Street in Portlaoise but it will move to a new state of the art facility on Portlaoise Main Street when the new public library opens in late 2022.

Local Studies is a section within the Library Service dedicated to acquiring, preserving and making available to the public, material relating to the history and heritage of County Laois.

It is home to the Laois Collection, a specialist collection on the local, social, cultural, political, economic and natural history of the county. This rich collection, much of it unique, consists of books, journals, newspapers, maps, photographs, oral histories, music recordings, visual recordings and archives.

Local Studies has a symbiotic relationship with the community. By facilitating access to primary and secondary sources on all aspects of life in Laois, it fosters new research, which in turn results in new works that expand and enhance the Laois Collection.

From the meticulously researched works by local historians such as Teddy Fennelly, Jackie Hyland, John Dunne and Johnny O’Brien, to name but a few; to music recordings by Music Generation Laois; and once off publications by hardworking community groups such as sports clubs, local history groups and schools; all combine to tell the ever evolving story of

Laois and its people.

The Laois County Librarian is Bernie Foran.

“This year, thanks to the dedication and generosity of Teddy Fennelly and Johnny O’Brien we will add two more amazing collections.

The first collection is the Fitzmaurice Archive, a digital copy of the papers acquired by Teddy Fennelly in his commendable pursuit to document the heroic story of Colonel James Fitzmaurice.

"The second, an incredible photographic collection by Johnny O’Brien. This visual record of Portlaoise compiled by Johnny is greatly enriched by his remarkable knowledge of the town’s history. Both Johnny and Teddy have also contributed many publications to the Laois Collection over the years and Laois County Library would like to thank them for their decades of passion and dedication in preserving the history of our County,” Ms Foran said.

The community can donate Laois material, from book collections, documentaries and musical works to photographs and historical records. Laois County Library has acknowledged the generosity of the many individuals, families and organisations who have donated material over the years, including local historians, artists, photographers, schools, businesses, organisations, clubs, societies and collectors.

In 2020 Local Studies launched a new website so that the public can remotely access the service and collection. Funded by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.

In recent years the library service focused on digitising the most highly demanded and popular resources to improve access and ensure preservation of originals. The new website provides a platform for this digital archive.

As part of the new Portlaoise branch, Local Studies will offer longer and more accessible opening hours with greater space to accommodate all who wish to explore the collection and service, whether for research or enjoyment.

To learn more about Local Studies and how you can donate or contribute to the digital archive, visit www.laoislocalstudies.ie or call Local Studies or 057 8594982