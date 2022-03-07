IN PICTURES: Laois community protests to 'Save The Woodenbridge' from renovation

A large crowd turned out last weekend in Laois to protest against proposals to rebuild a famous bridge that could see wood replaced with concrete.

The 1930s bridge made of railway sleepers and steel girders crosses the River Erkina near Durrow and Ballacolla.

The Woodenbridge has special significance for locals. Both the canoe club and neighbourhood watch are called after it.

However, a survey commissioned by Laois County Council found that it is not capable of carrying the 40 tonne weight required for a public road.

Last December the council imposed a 3 tonne limit, ahead of designing a new bridge and seeking funding for its rebuild.

The community fears that it will be demolished and no wood will be used in the new structure.

Last Sunday, March 6 they spoke passionately about its importance.

Richenda Delahunty told how the bridge was the special place where romance blossomed for her grandparents who used to meet at it during their courting days.

Michael Broderick recounted how while travelling in Australia he was asked where in Ireland he was from. The person had not heard of Ballacolla but asked was it near The Woodenbridge.

Michael G Phelan also spoke, as chairman of the Woodenbridge Paddlers canoe club and Woodenbridge Community Alert.

He told the Leinster Express what the bridge means to locals.

“This bridge has stood the test of time, it's carried all sorts of traffic, it has been the meeting point and the identity of the area, a focal point. It is not in bad repair.

“We want to retain it. There are wooden bridges in other countries like Sweden. If it needs repairs fair enough but leave it as it looks. We believe it may be the only wooden bridge left in Ireland that carries public traffic,” he said.

Michael G said that the bridge was built in the 1930s to link Cullohill and Ballacolla, after rock was removed from nearby Lord Castletown's land that reduced the size of the Erkina's flood plain making the land farmable and the river small enough to drive a cross.

He said a similar bridge was removed without warning upriver.

“An 84 year old man at our protest said it happened in the 60s. He went out and it was taken out. They put in a humpback concrete bridge that is a deathtrap now. A fatality happened there in the 90s.

“If we don't have this conversation now we could wake up and see a new bridge going in here too,” he said.

He said Laois County Council is not at fault, but that they got “an independent engineer” who did not know the local love of the bridge.

Two Laois TDs came in support, Minister Sean Fleming and Deputy Brian Stanley, while Dep Charlie Flanagan sent apologies for being unavailable.

The TDs agreed that fixing the concrete bridge and Woodenbridge and installing a new carpark should be all one project, and said that the community will be consulted on the design.

The council is exploring options to include timber in the strengthened bridge. The council has also said it is willing to meet residents to discuss options.

Minister Sean Fleming has said that he had raised this matter with Laois County Council in recent months and received a positive response that they would respect the uniqueness and heritage value of the bridge.

"The Council will address the structural safety of the Woodenbridge but will ensure the timber nature of the surface will be retained. The Council agreed that once they have proposals they will discuss them with the public before proceeding with any work.

"I raised this matter with the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD who said that the Department had no knowledge of the number of such wooden bridge structures throughout the country. This too is very concerning.

"All at the meeting agreed that it is vital that the Woodenbridge be saved and that funding would also be pursued for this project and the new cark park and repair of the second bridge in the area," Minister Fleming said.