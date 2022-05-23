In Pictures: Laois Bike week fund in Ballinakill

There was lots of two wheeled fun in Ballinakill during Bike Week in Laois.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the organisers, Laois County Council's Sport and Leisure Section, to capture the event on camera on Thursday, May 20.
Scroll through his pictures above.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.