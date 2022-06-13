IN PICTURES: Lots of Laois craic during Cruinniú na nÓg celebration

There was lots of fun for children and teens on around Laois during Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 supported by Creative Ireland and Laois County Council.
Abbeyleix Heritage House hosted an acrylic painting workshop with Pat Byrne while the Laois Africa Support Group ran a drumming workshop at Abbeyleix Library.
Young people from Kiln Lane Estate, Mountrath are members of Mountrath Youth Theatre and art students from Abbeyleix FET Centre created a large-scale mosaic with recycled materials.
The Createschool at Portlaoise Library celebrate with a Brick Flicks Stop Motion Animation with Lego workshop.
Meanwhile the Mountrath Youth Creative Space with facilitator Nikita Bowe worked on a large-scale horse made out of wire and a range of re-purposed materials.
These were just some of the events captured on camera by photographer Alf Harvey.
