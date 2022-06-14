IN PICTURES: Laois children enjoy Crinniú na nÓg festival

Children in Laois enjoyed a wealth of arts fun for their festival Crinniú na nÓg last week. Terry Byrne took these great photos of events in Portlaoise, Rathdowney and Borris-in-Ossory.
In the Dunamaise Arts Centre, young people from Down Syndrome Laois enjoyed a Dream Catcher workshop with Paul Timoney as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 celebrations.
Actors John Aspill and Deborah Walsh from Wexford Studio Theatre brought their family show ‘Tallulah the Long-Haired Hare from Liverpool’ to Borris Innovation Centre, Borris-in-Ossory.
Over in Rathdowney, Laois Africa Support Group held a Drumming Workshop with Bolaji Adeyanju at Rathdowney Arts Group Family Fun Day. Young people celebrating Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 at Rathdowney Arts Group Family Fun Day with Catapult Art, Plein Air Painting, Story Spinners workshop with Paul Timoney and Try an Instrument activities. There was also a Youth Theatre Taster workshop with Laois Youth Theatre facilitator Pauline Dunne.
Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 is supported by Creative Ireland and Laois County Council.
