Laois Firefighters have gone to Hell and Back for good cause

Firefighters from across the county raised an incredible €1,510 for national autism charity AsIam.
The firefighters and their friends and supporters took part in the gruelling Hell and Back challenge in Co Wicklow last weekend.
Members of Laois Fire Service covering its stations in Portarlington, Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney, Durrow, Mountmellick, Stradbally and Mountrath all took part in the Hell and Back challenge to support AsIAm, Ireland's National Autism Charity.
Click Next to View Pictures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.