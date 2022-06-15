In Pictures: Laois expats in Dublin celebrated at Laois County Council

The Laois Association Dublin were honoured with a Laois County Council Cathaoirleach's Reception hosted by Cllr Conor Bergin at County Hall in Portlaoise recently.
Michael Scully was there to capture the event on camera - scroll through the pictures above.
