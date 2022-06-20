IN PICTURES: Laois school helps launch library playground story trail

Laois children are being invited to enjoy a story trail around their local playground this summer, thanks to their library.

Laois Libraries are bringing the library service outdoors again this summer.

As part of the Summer Stars reading programme, Erika McGann’s book, “Wee Donkey’s Treasure Hunt”, will be coming

to playgrounds and parks across the county for the summer holidays.

The book will be up on boards so that families can walk around and read the book about Wee Donkey’s travels around Ireland and her rather surprising souvenirs.

Children can also pick up a quiz at their local library to test their skills, as well as a postcard to write on or colour in.

The Story Stroll was launched on Friday June 10 in Mountmellick's playground at 10.30am with the help by pupils from The Rock National School.

County Librarian Bernie Foran and guest author Erika McGann came to the launch. Erika delighted the class with a reading of her book.

The Story stroll will be in the following locations on these dates:

Mountmellick playground June 10 – 30.

Portlaoise Town Park June 11 – August 31.

Rathdowney Playground July 2 – July 14.

Mountrath Playground July 16 – 21.

Abbeyleix Playground July 23 – August 4.

Stradbally Playground August 6 – 11.

Portarlington Park August 13 – 31.

Meanwhile the annual Summer Stars reading adventure runs over the summer holidays and is free for all children aged 12 and under. There are free events from Lego to comics and crafts to a Pet Farm. There will also be free craft bags to collect. Participants can sign up for free at their local library and win awards for reading books this summer.

Laois County Library Service and the Story Stroll are supported by Creative Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.