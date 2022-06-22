Search

22 Jun 2022

IN PICTURES: Benches made by Portlaoise prisoners given to Laois communities

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

22 Jun 2022 8:23 PM

People feeling lonely and isolated in Laois now have more opportunities to talk to others, thanks to a kind gesture by inmates of Portlaoise Prison Campus.

The Midlands Prison has handed out 20 beautiful timber benches to Tidy Towns groups across Laois and Kildare.

The large medium security prison introduced the ‘Happy to Chat’ Bench initiative to its prisoners over the past year.  

‘Happy to Chat Benches’ began in the UK in 2019 and are starting to spread around the world. The benches are an invitation to engage with a stranger, all carrying a plaque with the wording Happy to Chat. 

The Work Training Unit in the Midlands Prison made 20 ‘Happy to Chat’ benches for local Tidy Towns groups.

Ambulance blocked by 'long term parking' in Portlaoise housing estate

Chief Work Training Officer is Joyce Clarke.

“Over the last nine months, Work Training Officers (WTO’s) and prisoners engaged on this project, from design to production
of these benches.

“I contacted the following Tidy Towns, Portlaoise, Durrow, Mountrath, Mountmellick, Abbeyleix, Portarlington, Vicarstown Stradbally Timahoe Fitness Hub, Monasterevin, Kildare, Athy and Rathangan. All local committees were delighted to engage with us on this project. We hope that these benches will help to reduce loneliness and isolation in our communities”.

On Friday June 10 these local Tidy Towns came into Midlands Prison for the launch of the ‘Happy to Chat’ bench.

'Accident waiting to happen' Laois schoolchildren in traffic danger

John Scully is from the SVT Activity and Wellness Hub.

“We thank Midlands Prison most sincerely for their donation of the Happy to Chat benches. To complement the development of the Barrow Blueway by the Grand Canal in Vicarstown, we have been busy with parkrun, with the provision of the Vicarstown Canal-side Community Recreation Area, and also the provision of the new Canoeing and Kayaking Club facility. These benches further enhance the area,” he said.

Portlaoise Tidy Towns announced where their two benches will go.

"Trying out our new “Buddy Bench” on our visit to Portlaoise Midlands Prison. We received two of these benches, which will be placed in locations around the Southern Ring Road. They will encourage people to stop, sit down and talk to someone," they said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media