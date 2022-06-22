Heritage of Laois at heart of new journal just launched

Laois Heritage Society launched their very special 10th Journal on Friday 17th of June, 8pm, at BloomHQ, Mountrath.

The Journal was launched by the Laois County Heritage Officer, Catherine Casey, a talented and passionate advocate for our National Heritage. Since the launch of our first Journal in 2003, Catherine has brought about the awareness of the values of our heritage, culture and environment to a much wider audience and to a newly elevated level, so the Society was honoured to have their launch this very special 10th edition.

The effort in putting together the journal by the Journal Committee, Teddy Fennelly, Jackie Hyland and Mary Lalor is reflected in the number of articles, memorials to prominent members of the society who have sadly passed since the 9th Journal, and an Index of previous editions. The calibre of articles and research contained within is a credit to those who have contributed to this edition.

The committee would like to thank all those who contributed and would like to encourage anyone who has an interest in heritage to submit an article for the next journal or the website blog.

A great crowd was was welcomed to BloomHQ for the launch. Refreshments were served on the evening and journals were available to purchase and any one wishing to join the heritage society and get involved in the many events and projects can avail of membership.

The Heritage Society is also involved in the Old Fort Festival and the publication of the Fort Protector Plan for Portlaoise's historic quarter.