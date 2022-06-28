Search

28 Jun 2022

Ossory Show set to be bigger and better than ever in Laois

28 Jun 2022

The Ossory Agricultural Show is returning this year after the enforced Covid-19 cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 with plans to be be bigger and better than ever! 

Taking place as normal the Ossory Showgrounds, Coolfin near Rathdowney on Sunday, July 24, the organisers gathered on Monday, June 27 to officially launch the event which they say will feature attractions and competitions to suit and entertain all. 

In the outdoor arenas you can enjoy show jumping, showing horses, ponies, pedigree and commercial cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, tug of war and a super dog show. 

The indoor arena showcases arts, crafts, photography, flowers and cookery competitions, along with a fabulous display of trade stands. 

Everyone is welcome to compete in all the competitions. For entry requirements please contact the secretary Catherine Fitzgerald, Conoboro Road, Rathdowney 087 9975902. 

There will be the Most Suitably Dressed Lady and Gentleman as well as Little Miss Ossory and Little Master Ossory.  

The Ossory Truck Show will take place on the day so after a break of two years, it is time for all truck drivers and truck enthusiasts to get the wheels rolling again. Further information from Brian McCartney 086 1719696.  

Another big attraction will be the Vintage and Classic Car and Tractor Show!

Anyone interested in exhibiting please contact Seamus on 086 2306828. 

Photographer Alf Harvey went along to the launch in Coolfin for the Leinster Express. Scroll through the pictures above.

