IN PICTURES: Laois secondary school welcomes new first years

A Laois secondary school recently welcomed its new First Year students, noting the sigificance of facemasks no longer being mandatory after over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mountrath Community School's Meitheal Sixth Year guidance group helped the new students to settle in, as the sun shone down on August 25.

Kathryn O'Brien is Principal.

"It was such a significant day, as it is no longer mandatory to wear a face mask. Students can wear one if they choose to. There was great energy and a real sense of looking forward to taking part in all the extracurricular, events, sports and trips for the first time since the pandemic," she said.

She added that there was wonderful to see how happy and engaged all the first years were on their first day.

Mrs O Brien praised the Meitheal leaders.

"They are always so good, like an older brother or sister, answering questions and showing the group around the school. We always receive very encouraging feedback on the incredible work of the Meitheal leaders from students, parents and teachers. A great new start to a new academic year for all," the Mountrath principal said.