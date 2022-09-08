IN PICTURES: Santa announced, tractor prize and charity cheque from Laois steam rally

Before Electric Picnic in Stradbally, the nationally famous Stradbally Steam Rally trundled onto the Cosby estate for a weekend of exciting events.

One of the big features was a draw to win a Massey Ferguson tractor, with part of the ticket fee going to charity.

This week, the Irish Steam Preservation Society presented the tractor formally to its lucky winner, and the cheque to Aoibheann's Pink Tie charity.

The charity provides financial and practical support to children with cancer and their families, who are attending St John's Oncology Ward in Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

They also are thinking ahead to Christmas, launching their Santa Train Experience.

"We were delighted to present the wonderful Aoibheann's Pink Tie charity with a cheque for €5000, from the Irish Steam Preservation Society, Saturday evening in Stradbally.

"The keys were also handed over of one Massey Ferguson tractor, to the lucky winner of our Mad for Massey raffle, which was won by Michael Gallagher from Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.

"To top off a busy evening we also launched our Santa Train Experience, which will see Santa visit Stradbally Woodland Railway in November and December of this year," the committee announced.

"Join us and set off on an exciting adventure through the magical setting of Stradbally Woodlands. Get to meet Santa and Mrs Claus and their band of merry elves. Check out our Steamin'Brews Coffee Hut and enjoy a hot chocolate while you take a wander through the stalls of our Christmas Market," the committee say.

The Santa experience is now taking bookings via www.irishsteam.net Children aged 1 to 12 years: €19, Adults and children over 12 €10, babies €5. The train will run at weekends on November 26 and 27, and December 3, 4, 10 and 11.