Big night out in Mountmellick for local hospital

Conor Ganly

Conor Ganly

Conor Ganly

Mountmellick people who had family members cared for in Mountmellick's St Vincent’s Hospital organised a great fundraiser recently.

The event took place at the Druid Inn, with lots of local singers and dancers providing the entertainment.

Funds raised will go to the Friends of St Vincent’s CNU, who organise bus outings and shopping trips for patients.

Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express.