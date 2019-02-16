Mountmellick woman wins big on Winning Streak Lotto show on RTÉ

Mountmellick woman Jane Delaney brought home €36,000 for her dream home after her appearance on the Winning Streak National Lottery TV Show on RTÉ.

Jane brought a big crowd, including husband Michael, from her adopted Laois and native Limerick when she appeared on Saturday night.

Jane works for Bank of Ireland in Mountrath and Mountmellick. Her canny banking experience came in handy when she banked her earnings in the Pay or Play game. Marty opened the pay briefcase to reveal €16,000. She chose not to play - the play briefcase revealed winnings of €11,000.

When she played the High Low Share game she picked the higher number and boosted the shared winnings to €40,000. But better news was to come when she took home €20,000 to bring her winnings to €36,000. Jane and her fellow game players one the top prize of €100,000 in the High Low Share game.

Unfortunately, two Xs came up in the Spin the Wheel qualifer.

Regardless, the money should put a dent in the cost of the new house Jane and her husband plan to build in Mountmellick for themselves and their children MJ and Ritchie.

Michael Kilbaine from Mayo won €100,000 when he spun the wheel. A total of €307,000 was one on the night.