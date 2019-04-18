Mountmellick Credit Union stumps up for community groups - in pictures

Mountmellick Credit Union presented cheques recently to a host of community groups in the Laois town and surrounding areas.

Among those to benefit were: Mountmellick Macra, Clonaslee Camera Club, Mountmellick GAA, Laois Martial Arts, Kilcavan GAA, Mountmellick Drama Festival, Mountmellick Mens Sheds, Sarfields Ladies Gaelic Football Club, Mountmellick Community Arts Centre, O'Moore's Camogie Club, Mountmellick Christmas Tree Committee.

Photographer Denis Byrne caught the presentations on camera.