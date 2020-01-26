Further education graduation celebration in Mountmellick

Mountmellick Further Education and Training Centre celebrated the graduation of the class of 2019 recently.

Staff, teachers, students and their families gathered for the celebration on December 6.

The evening began with a warm welcome from the centre manager Darryl Griffith, followed by music from the in-house Youthreach band. Darryl congratulated all the students and presented certificates for Level 3 Employability Skills and Level 4 Employment Skills.

Then Early Childhood teacher Fiona Horan and Catering Support teacher Breda Dillon congratulated the students, wished them well in future endeavours and presented certificates for Level 5 Early Childhood Care & Education and Level 4 Catering Support respectively.

Darryl thanked the teachers, parents and family members who had played a key role in helping the graduates achieve their awards last year. He also thanked LOETB and Laois Partnership for their support.

The in-house Youthreach band performed another song and the evening was finished off with refreshments for everyone.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more pictures from the night.