A big Christmas surprise by yarnbombers in Laois town

The busy elves that are in the Yarnbombing Mountmellick craft group were up bright and early after the Late Late Toy Show, to create a Christmas wonderland in their Laois town.

Mountmellick's Christmas tree also was officially turned on on Friday night November 27, and local families are since flocking to view both magical sights this weekend.

The yarnbombers have created wondrously intricate Christmas woolly art installations, from Santa on his sleigh, to a nativity crib, to a gingerbread house and much more. Their work is on display for all to enjoy outside Mountmellick Community Arts Centre.

Scroll through the gallery of photos.