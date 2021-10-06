Search

06/10/2021

New lifesaving defibrillator on hand 24/7 at Mountmellick Garda Station

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The people of Mountmellick will be able to avail of a lifesaving defibrillator round the clock at the town's Garda Station thanks to a local initiative. 

Gardaí in Mountmellick  were presented with a new Radian defibrillator by Ciaran O’Mahony of O’Mahony Safety Solutions, Mountmellick Voluntary Housing Committee and Mountmellick Credit Union at the end of September

Mr O’Mahony presented the defibrillator to Garda Sergeant Mick O'Connell at Mountmellick Garda station with a number of local gardaí present.

Also present on September 30 were Cllr Paddy Bracken, Frances O'Loughlin of the Voluntary Housing Committee and James Sexton who helped initiate the project.

Mr O’Mahony gave a demonstration of how the defibrillator works before presenting it to Sergeant O'Connell who said that this device would be a great asset to all of the people in Mountmellick.

This defibrillator can be accessed 24 hours a day at Mountmellick Garda Station.

Laois foodie twins scoop five prizes at Blas na hÉireann awards

Rents rises out of control in Laois where average rents surge by 10% beyond €1,000 a month

Rent Pressure Zone is not stopping landlords hiking rents beyond legal cap

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media