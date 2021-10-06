New lifesaving defibrillator on hand 24/7 at Mountmellick Garda Station

The people of Mountmellick will be able to avail of a lifesaving defibrillator round the clock at the town's Garda Station thanks to a local initiative.
Gardaí in Mountmellick were presented with a new Radian defibrillator by Ciaran O’Mahony of O’Mahony Safety Solutions, Mountmellick Voluntary Housing Committee and Mountmellick Credit Union at the end of September
Mr O’Mahony presented the defibrillator to Garda Sergeant Mick O'Connell at Mountmellick Garda station with a number of local gardaí present.
Also present on September 30 were Cllr Paddy Bracken, Frances O'Loughlin of the Voluntary Housing Committee and James Sexton who helped initiate the project.
Mr O’Mahony gave a demonstration of how the defibrillator works before presenting it to Sergeant O'Connell who said that this device would be a great asset to all of the people in Mountmellick.
This defibrillator can be accessed 24 hours a day at Mountmellick Garda Station.
