Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un and a Mexican wall builder at St Patrick's Day Parade in Spink, Co Laois #makeamericagreat

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for their historic talks in Spink, Co Laois on St Patrick's Day Parade and a Mexican wall builder chaired the meeting.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has yet to state if he called Laois County Council or Laois GAA Board to help organise the meeting that was hosted by Spink GAA. The club also organised the parade.

The parade took place at 10.20am from Knock Church, followed by entertainment and refreshments in Knock Hall no doubt enjoyed by Trump, Kim and the Mexican.

Security was extremely tight for the event with photographer Alf Harvey from Leinster Express allowed to to record the historic event which got a thumbs up from the locals.