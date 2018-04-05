PICTURES - The Heath Golf club alight with colour for spring/summer fashion show

The Heath Golf club was alight with colour and style on Tuesday night, March 13 when women turned up in great numbers to be among the first to see the spring and summer collections from Blossom Time, Shaw’s, and Fifty Seven Boutique.

All these businesses are generous sponsors of golf in Laois and it was an opportunity for women to view what is available locally before choosing their outfits for special occasions and casual wear.

As a special treat this year the very talented Zoe Wardrop of Love and Co. Vintage showed some of her of her eclectic collection of vintage and contemporary clothing and jewellery all of which are available at her shop which is situated in the heart of the Store Yard, Kea Lew Business Park, Portlaoise.

The Heath has a long held reputation for being a very sociable club and this has been the fourth Style Event in as many years.

The large attendance-mostly women - were treated to a wonderful display of spring and summer wear from our local businesses which were shown off to great effect by members of the club.

Marie Croke, Eileen Fingleton, Imelda Monahan, Sadie Ging ,Angela Dunne and Anne O’Sullivan modelled with a professionalism and style that belied their amateur status.

There were some lovely golf shirts from Mark O’Boyle’s shop at the Heath worn beautifully by the models and showing that golfers can look glamorous on the golf course as well as in the clubhouse.

The bar and restaurant at the Heath run by Deirdre Duggan had a fantastic atmosphere on the night with the buzz of 200 ladies.

The success of the show was greatly enhanced by the very professional compere Anne Duncan whose knowledge about and passion for style was evident in her descriptions of the beautiful outfits both casual and formal.

Anne gave many tips to the appreciative audience about accessorizing the outfits for different occasions and she was proud to have her own daughter in law modelling for Love and Co Vintage.

PICTURES - Emo GAA celegrate Laois IFC success at club dinner dance.