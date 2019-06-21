PICTURES: Headshave fundraiser huge success for Laois teenager Dillon Payne

A headshave fundraiser night was held recently to raise funds for a sick Laois teenager.

Home economics teacher Mags McLoughlin from Mountmellick set up the event that raised over €12,000 for the sick student.

Dillon who is a talented sports player, turned 16 last month and is being supported by his family and friends throughout his treatment. His school is also supporting his continued studies so he can sit his Junior Cert exams.

See the pictures by Denis Byrne in the gallery above.

