PICTURES: Heritage Week glimpse inside €20 million Abbeyleix estate
As part of Heritage Week 2019, the magnificent Abbeyleix estate was opened to the public in an event hosted by Abbeyleix District and Portlaoise Lions Club.
The incredible 18th-century mansion that comes with over 1,000 acres of land with 10 lodges and cottages on site was opened for a day for all to enjoy.
The Abbey Leix Estate was designed in 1773 and is an elegant three-storey Classical mansion of seven bays. The property is for sale, it went on the market this year and comes with a price tag of €20 million.
The mansion comprises of some 26,910 square feet or 2,500 square metres.
Have a look through the gallery of pictures captured by Alf Harvey at the Heritage Week open day at Abbeyleix estate.
